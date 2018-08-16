Curious Idaho: This is your chance to vote on a story idea

We’re introducing a fun, engaging project for Idahoans.
Curious Idaho is a way for you to ask questions about our beautiful state and be part of the reporting process.
With so many people moving to the Treasure Valley, it’s a good time to provide a way to help us pick stories that explore our state. And you get to be part of the reporting process.
Whether you’re a longtime Idahoan or a newcomer, we know you will learn something about the place you call home.
Here’s how it works:
- Readers submit questions and can vote on some of those questions.
- A reporter will be assigned to find the answer.
Today, we launch our first round. The questions came from our subscribers, but now everyone gets to vote on the three you see below.
In case you’re wondering, our media partner, Boise State Public Radio, also has a way you ask questions called Wanna Know Idaho. Their questions/votes result in podcasts. Similar? Sure, but we’ve seen there are plenty of questions - and reporting opportunities - for both of us.
So come back often, ask your own questions and see what others want to know about Idaho.
