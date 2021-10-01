The food, and view, get high marks at Zee’s Rooftop, an affordable Boise lunch retreat

Stuffed with seasoned chopped beef from Snake River Farms, as well as fresh vegetables, the Idaho Beef Gyro at Zee’s Rooftop is not to be missed. The potato salad is an excellent side.

Sometimes when you go to lunch, you don’t want any surprises. You just want a good meal done right, at a decent price — and if you’re lucky, with a great view.

That kind of place exists in Boise, and it’s gone largely unnoticed for too long.

Zee’s Rooftop, located on the very top floor of 250 S. 5th St., not only provides a great, affordable, scratch-made lunch — with every item on the menu costing less than $10 — but it also provides an incredible vista, with a panoramic view of the Boise Foothills and the downtown skyline.

Open Tuesday through Friday for lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the limited menu offers a nice selection of sandwiches, pitas, homemade soups, salads and brunch fare. Zee’s also offers full substitutes for those who are gluten-free.

(Beyond running Zee’s four weekdays during the lunch hour, Christina Williams and Christopher Zahn, who own the restaurant, rent out the location as an event space and wedding venue. And it’s tough to imagine a better place, with a lovely atmosphere on a large outdoor patio.)

While enjoying the wonderful food at Zee’s, you also get to enjoy its rooftop, with views of downtown Boise and the Foothills. Amos Rothstein

Williams and Zahn make it evident that they care a great deal about the quality of food they serve, and that it’s coming to you made to order. Virtually everything is made in house, and Zee’s proudly lists the farms and local vendors from where they’re sourcing all of their ingredients.

I went to Zee’s a few times in order to get a good sense of the options, and each time I was genuinely impressed by the friendliness and warmth of the staff. One day I went and the restaurant was actually closed — but people there still asked whether they could make me something to eat. Rarely do you find that kind of personal touch in a casual dining establishment anymore.

Everything I had was quite good, but here is a list of what I’d recommend trying.

1. The Bird with Bacon. This is a wonderful, simple, straightforward sandwich — piled high with roasted turkey, crispy, well-done bacon, silky provolone cheese and a cooling creamy avocado spread, all on toasted sourdough. For $7. All sandwiches come with your choice of chips, fruit or homemade potato salad. I’m a good Idahoan, so my choice was natural.

The potato salad was creamy and flavorful, with a touch of pickle relish and a hint of Dijon mustard, for a pleasant, zingy tang. The sandwich was so satisfying and well-balanced, I was left completely satisfied.

I opted to pay 95 cents extra to get the pick-two option, which allowed me half a sandwich and a choice of either a cup of soup or a half-salad. I opted for the soup.

The tomato soup and the Bird with Bacon sandwich are an incredible combination at Zee’s. Amos Rothstein

2. Tomato Soup. The Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup is something I was initially skeptical of. I love tomato soup; it’s always been my favorite. I really do think a little cream goes a long way in balancing the acidity of the tomatoes, and I don’t love the overwhelming flavor of coconut milk, which is often used in vegan recipes. So when I ordered it, I set my bar low.

I was glad to be wrong. The soup was full of rich tomato flavor, sweet and very earthy. It warmed the pallet and had a wonderful full-bodied texture that I personally rarely find in vegan dishes. There were some chopped fresh vegetables, which added a nice crunch and a great texture. It was lovely company for the sandwich.

3. Idaho Beef Gyro: This warm, inviting and very tasty pita was a lovely mixture of fresh and savory flavors. Topped high with seasoned chopped beef from Snake River Farms, tomatoes, feta, onion and lettuce, it was served with house-made tzatziki sauce on the side. The pita was overflowing with ingredients, and had well-rounded, complimentary flavors.

The beef is seasoned well, with peppercorns and Mediterranean spices, and that’s cooled off by the clean vivaciousness and distinguished flavor of the veggies. I highly recommend it!

4. The Cashew Caesar: I really like a well-dressed salad with a nice crunch to it. The Cashew Caesar at Zee’s has a delicious garlicky dressing with a nice pop of peppercorn, atop fresh romaine and salty, roasted cashews from the City Peanut Shop in downtown Boise. The salad is topped with some parmesan cheese to give it a little more depth. Every great texture and flavor profile you’d want in a salad is there, and it’s a great option for the pick-two lunch.

Don’t leave Zee’s without having some cookies. The chocolate chip are as good as you’d imagine, made right in-house.

5. The Cookies: Finally, have some of their in-house cookies. They’re deliciously chewy and have a wonderful buttery flavor in the dough. I got the chocolate chip, because when it comes to cookies, I am a purist. They also offered peanut butter and oatmeal raisin. It’s a perfect way to top off your meal.

If you work downtown, options can feel a bit stale if you’re frequently out to grab a bite for lunch. I am happy to have found Zee’s, a hidden gem where you can get great food on the cheap, with an incredible view to boot. Don’t miss it.