‘Many memories’: Long-time West Boise drive-through closes its doors, restaurant says

The Golden Wheel Drive In at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The restaurant announced it had closed permanently on Friday. Ian Max Stevenson

An old-fashioned drive-through burger restaurant in West Boise has closed its doors for the last time, according to the eatery.

The Golden Wheel Drive In, which served up burgers, grilled cheeses, fries, milkshakes and more since it opened more than a half-century ago announced its closure on Facebook.

“I want to thank you all who have ever been to Golden Wheel,” read an unsigned post from the restaurant on its social media page Friday morning. “We are closed. Many memories for me and my family on that corner, since 1977.”

The restaurant was first built in 1962 on its location at 11100 W. Fairview Ave., according to Ada County property records. Jim, a native of Parma, and his wife, Eleanor Desaro, purchased the burger joint in 1977, according to BoiseDev.com.

Jim Desaro died in 2015, according to an obituary in the Idaho Press.

On Tuesday, a man who identified himself as the restaurant’s owner declined to comment about the drive-in’s impending closure, and the Golden Wheel management could not be reached for comment Saturday.

“I hope it’s not closing,” said one customer on Tuesday who was picking up his lunch. “It’s one of my favorite places in town.”

After its closure was announced Friday, dozens of comments on Facebook lamented the drive-in’s departure.

“I’ve been eating there as long as I’ve had teeth,” wrote one user. Another said she had been going since the 1960s.

“Thank you so much, customers!” wrote the restaurant in its departing post. “See you down the trail ...”