Boise’s downtown pandemic churn: After restaurants closed, nearly as many opened

Little Pearl Oyster Bar, which opened during the pandemic, is in the former Eager Beaver (before that, Donut Daze) space on 8th Street in downtown Boise. Little Pearl Oyster Bar

When the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurant and bar closures in 2020, the outlook for Boise was somewhat bleak.

“Like everybody else, we’ve seen what’s happened downtown. Especially restaurants and bars. Every stat out there shows that small business — restaurants and bars have been the No. 1 impacted, shuttered, right?” said Will Primavera, who owns Meridian’s Sid’s Garage with his wife, Nicole.

But even though several restaurants did shut down during the past year, most were replaced by hungry newcomers — including a new Sid’s Garage set to open this spring in Boise. And many places are planning to reopen.

“We believe in downtown. Like others, we saw it when it was hopping. ... We just want to be a part of continuing that,” Will Primavera said.

Here’s a look at some of the comings and goings.

Ha’Penny Bridge Irish Pub closed the day before St. Patrick’s Day and never reopened. The restaurant and bar at 855 W. Broad St. was replaced by DeLuca’s fine Italian dining.

Happy Fish closed next door before reopening inside nearby Bodovino at 404 S. 8th St.. The former Happy Fish spot was taken over by DeLuca’s Nook.

Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters closed at the corner of 8th and Bannock streets, but Cupbop Korean barbecue quickly leased the space and opened.

Fast-casual restaurant Good Burger shuttered at 1003 W. Main St. Meridian-based Sid’s Garage plans to open a second location there this spring.

Sandwich shop Tasso closed in September at 401 S. 8th St. but plans to reopen soon in Eagle.

Red Feather Lounge closed temporarily at 246 N. 8th St. but is set to reopen for weekend brunch in April.

The Modern Bar, 1314 W. Grove St., closed but is expected to reopen this year.

Txikiteo, 175 N. 14th St., pulled the plug but is expected to reopen in April.

Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., said goodbye last summer but also plans to reopen in April.

All-ages concert venue and restaurant Regal Beaver closed at 160 N. 8th St. It was replaced by Little Pearl Oyster Bar, which opened in October.

The Lively restaurant opened at 505 W. Bannock St. in February, in a three-story building that also will house Bar Gibbon.

Kiwi Shake & Bake shuttered permanently in December on the street level of The Afton condos at 611 S. 8th St.

El Gallo Giro closed at 615 W. Main St. Coa de Jima, another Mexican restaurant, plans to open in the space.

Matlack’s pulled the plug for winter at 1100 W. Front St. but recently reopened.

Mad Swede Brewing Co. opened a new brew hall at 816 W. Bannock St. in January.

Union Block Bar & Eatery, 742 W. Idaho St., opened in part of the space that formerly held Old Chicago, which closed shortly before the pandemic started.

Northwest seafood chain Anthony’s opened in December at 959 W. Front St.

Coned Pizza opened last month in the old Ben & Jerry’s spot at 103 N. 10th St.

Mother Earth Brew Co. announced that it will open a tasting room at 3rd and Broad streets. It’s aiming for an August debut.

Boise Brewing recently revealed plans to expand next door and take over the longtime Boise Weekly space at 523 W. Broad St.

Mala Luna Latin restaurant and bar plans to open at 624 W. Idaho St. in the former Dharma Sushi and Thai spot. Dharma Sushi relocated to 122 N. 5th St.

Western Proper, a restaurant, bar, entertainment center and music venue, plans to open in late May in the former Old Spaghetti Factory building at 610 W. Idaho St.