Enrique’s in Kuna: New digs will be 3 times larger, include patio and larger bar

Hang on a little longer. The much-anticipated move of Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant in Kuna will be taking place early next month.
Owners Enrique Contreras and Ana Paz have not set a firm date for the popular eatery to transition into its new digs in nearby Sandstone Plaza, 345 Avenue E, but they are shooting for the first week of September. It will be nearly three times larger than the restaurant’s longtime location, 482 W. Main St., in downtown Kuna.
Contreras and Paz bought the Sandstone Plaza building about four years ago and have been working diligently to get the space ready for the new and improved version of Enrique’s. The building also houses the Cowgirls bar.
“The restaurant is going to be much bigger, with more booths and a bigger bar area,” Contreras said.
The new location has around 11,000 square feet of useable space, whereas the current spot comes in at a mere 4,000 square feet. The interior décor will boast a modern hacienda look with lots of tiles and natural tones.
“It’s a totally different design than what we have at the old place,” he said.
Enrique’s new digs will also feature a patio, something the restaurant didn’t have before.
“I think it’s going to be great. The big patio has an excellent view of the creek,” Contreras said.
The expanded lounge area is the first thing diners will see when they walk through the front door. The spacious cantina has a long bar, plenty of booths and a smaller exhibition kitchen. This is where you can watch the cooks make fresh tortillas and carve seasoned pork from a del trompo (spool of rotisserie meat with a pineapple on top) for tacos al pastor.
“People can see us cook the food,” Contreras said.
The main kitchen will now be about 3,000 square feet, compared to just an 800-square-foot kitchen at the old place.
As for the menu, things will pretty much stay the same. Contreras said they will be offering more nightly specials, though.
Enrique’s has earned a large customer base over the years thanks to the tasty food and friendly service. People file in from across the Treasure Valley for saucy enchiladas, campechana (seafood cocktail), chicken mole, carnitas, real-deal tacos and more.
Contreras and Paz have owned the restaurant — formerly known as El Gallo Giro — since 1999. They changed the name to Enrique’s in 2014.
For updates on the move, check out facebook.com/enriqueskuna.
