Ready to rock, Boise? 3 bands — one a Grammy winner — announce arena concerts in 2022

The Ford Idaho Center is one of the Treasure Valley’s premier concert arenas.
Next year’s concert schedule just got busier in the Boise area.

Two new arena shows have been announced at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Heavy metal group Ghost and hard rockers Volbeat will co-headline a show on Friday, Jan. 28. It will include opening act Twin Temple. To attend, concertgoers will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours.

Indie-pop trio AJR also will take the stage at Ford Idaho Center in 2022, but not until Saturday, June 12. No pandemic requirement is planned.

Tickets to both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at ICTickets.com. Ghost/Volbeat tickets will range from $39.50 to $99.50, plus service fees. AJR prices will go from $39.50 to $69.50, plus fees. VIP packages and presales for the shows go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Ghost last performed in Boise at ExtraMile Arena in 2019. Although Ghost’s lyrics often address Satanism, the band’s melodic style — and sense of humor — has helped it achieve mainstream success. Ghost won a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Metal Performance.

Volbeat, a Danish group, also has performed at BSU’s arena in the past. Similarly, the band has been nominated for a Best Metal Performance Grammy — but never won one.

AJR is three multi-instrumentalist brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — who have a quirky, eclectic songwriting style. The New York-based trio landed its first Top 10 bit, “Bang!,” earlier this year.

Despite the recent success, AJR has paid its dues for a decade and a half. Some of AJR’s other memorable songs include “Way Less Sad,” “Weak” and “Burn the House Down.”

