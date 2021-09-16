Seven-time Grammy-winning singer to perform Boise arena concert in 2022

A longtime powerhouse of contemporary Christian music is headed back to Boise.

Rapper and singer TobyMac will bring his “Hits Deep Tour” to ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Opening acts at the Idaho show will include Crowder, Cochren & Co., Cain and Terrian.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Ticketmaster. Fans can use the discount code “insider” through Sept. 27 to get 20 percent off.

TobyMac, who last peformed at ExtraMile in early 2020, has won seven Grammy Awards in categories pertaining to religious music. Including sales with his band, DC Talk — on hiatus for decades — he’s moved more than 10 million albums.

“The heart behind ‘Hits Deep,’ ” TobyMac said in a prepared statement, “is to bring together artists that not only have hit songs, but songs that hit deep in our hearts.. We’re back for another year, and this one is going to be special. We’re talking hit after hit after hit with some of my favorite artists.”

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.