This Boise street party gets ‘very busy’ downtown. It just got canceled.

Strip off your lederhosen. Put down that pretzel.

For the second straight year, Old Boise won’t host its traditional Oktoberfest celebration.

Less than two weeks before it was slated to occur, organizers have pulled the plug on the annual outdoor street party, scheduled for Sept. 18 at Sixth and Main streets.

Because of COVID-19, it wasn’t even planned in 2020. That would have been the 11th annual Old Boise Oktoberfest.

“We are very sorry to say we are canceling our 2021 event,” organizers wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “If you have attended our event in the past, you are aware that it gets very busy, and with our hospitals being already overwhelmed, we do not wish to add to the problem.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“On top of this, our team has looked at the options for parking, and with the construction currently happening, there simply isn’t any available for a crowd our size.”

Featuring German beers and food, live music and games, Old Boise Oktoberfest has been a big draw in past years. Many attendees sit at tables and congregate under tents, making social distancing a challenge.

Old Boise Oktoberfest tickets will be refunded within five to nine business days, according to the Facebook post.