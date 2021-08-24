Nampa’s mayor wants you to know, concert fans: These COVID rules are NOT from the city

Pop band the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019. Facebook

A second summer concert at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

And the city of Nampa wants you to know: These safety precautions and health measures definitely are not coming from local government.

On Monday, pop band the Jonas Brothers unveiled stricter pandemic rules on social media, and the news trickled into the Boise area overnight. The band’s Remember This Tour visits the Idaho Center’s outdoor venue on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Within milliseconds (OK, hours), an official press release — a “clarification,” according to the email subject line — materialized “from the office of Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling.”

“Recently, event organizers have announced additional health-related precautions as a requirement for entry to their event at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. While the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center are owned by the city of Nampa, they are privately managed by Spectra Venue Management,” the release says.

“It is important for the public to know the additional requirements of providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test prior to entry are directly issued from the event organizers and not by the city of Nampa nor Spectra Venue Management.”

Why is this distinction important for the public to know? Got me, folks.

Oh, wait, is it because a vocal chunk of Canyon County (Ada, too) is still throwing a fit about behaving like responsible, unselfish American citizens? Just throwin’ that out there. I have no idea. The press release doesn’t say.

“We are excited to see events return to the Ford Idaho Center,” Kling said in a prepared statement. “While the city of Nampa does not require masks or vaccines, we respect the artists’ rights as they bring events to our community.”

“The live concert industry has been constantly shifting as we navigate the next stage of the pandemic,” Spectra Venue Management General Manager Andrew Luther said in the release. “Due to increased spread, many artists are mandating negative COVID tests or proof of vaccination to gain entrance to their private performances and create the safest environment possible for attendees and touring staff alike. Some artists will follow suit, and some will not, but more are now requiring the previously mentioned items.”

The Jonas Brothers are the second Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater show to adapt with upgraded COVID restrictions. DJ-and-production duo Louis the Child unveiled slightly tougher rules for its Sept. 9 concert. Both events require proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test. But the Jonas Brothers allow a 72-hour window for the test, while Louis the Child sets the limit at 48 hours.

