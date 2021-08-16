‘Insane’: This concert was Ford Idaho Center’s third largest outdoor show ever

Bentley’s show at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater was his last visit close to Boise since the now-defunct Mountain Home Country Music Festival in 2018.

When Dierks Bentley announced that he was returning to the Boise area, everyone knew it would be big.

But maybe not this big.

The country singer drew one of the largest crowds in Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater history when he performed Saturday night in Nampa.

The drop count — or number of bodies through the gates — was 10,216. That’s the amphitheater’s third biggest attendance ever, said Creston Thornton, president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region.

“Almost 11,000 people. Insane,” he said. “People had an amazing time.”

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two other country stars have drawn even more enormous crowds — but only barely. With an estimated 10,500 in 1999, Shania Twain owns the unofficial record, Thornton said. Kenny Chesney lured 10,315 people in 2018.

Smoke in the Treasure Valley helped keep temperatures down slightly at the start of the Dierks Bentley show. Creston Thornton

Bentley’s gig at the Idaho Center was a far cry from 2003, when he performed as a rising sensation for hundreds of fans at a Garden City bar called the Silver Spur Saloon (previously Shorty’s, now Ironwood Social).

With temperatures at a tolerable 90ish degrees, Bentley did about a two-hour set at the Idaho Center, even bringing opening acts Parker McCollum and Riley Green on stage to play music with him.

With the Idaho crowd flying high, he broke out his smash “Drunk on a Plane” during the first encore.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He returned for a second encore with his wig-wearing parody band, Hot Country Knights.

“People were going nuts,” Thornton said. “It was awesome.”

Concertgoers light up Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater with their phones on Saturday night. Creston Thornton

Despite it being August, Bentley’s show helped kick off an outdoor concert schedule just starting to kick into gear.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will headline a show Wednesday at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, when temperatures are expected to be autumn-like.

During the rest of the season, at least one more band could flirt with record-book numbers: Pop act the Jonas Brothers on Sept. 2 definitely should be huge, although it might not quite reach Bentley’s crowd size.

“It was massive,” Thornton said.