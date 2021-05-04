Live music and comedy again, Boise? 6 new concerts: Flaming Lips, Nikki Glaser, more

The Flaming Lips are known for carnival-like shows. MCT

Idaho concert venues are starting to rumble again.

After being mostly silent for more than a year, the Revolution Center in Garden City and the Knitting Factory in Boise are announcing new shows and putting them on sale later this week.

Some events, like psychedelic-rock band The Flaming Lips, are nearly a year away. But others, like Johnny Cash tribute Cash’d Out, are happening as soon as next month.

Because more Americans are being vaccinated and safety recommendations keep evolving, coronavirus policies are in flux. But live music fans can expect reduced capacities at indoor events in the immediate future.

Here’s the lowdown, in chronological order:

Cash’d Out — 8 p.m. June 15, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. This concert will be presented in a cabaret setup, meaning tables that are separated. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 for $20, $25 and $45 (VIP reserved cabaret upstairs) at cttouringid.com.

Beartooth and Wage War — 8 p.m. Aug. 22, Revolution Center. This punk and metalcore show will have both general-admission ($29.50) and upstairs VIP tickets ($59.50) available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at cttouringid.com.

Gojira and guests — 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Revolution Center. Fans of the French heavy metal band will be able to purchase either general-admission ($29.50) or upstairs VIP ($59.50) tickets. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at cttouringid.com.

Reckless Kelly and Micky and The Motorcars — 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Revolution Center. It’s a full-on Braun brothers bash for country-rock fans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 for $29.50 general admission, $59.50 upstairs VIP, at cttouringid.com.

Nikki Glaser — 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Revolution Center. The comedian will do a stand-up show presented with cabaret-style seating. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 for 29.50, $39.50 and $49.50 (reserved cabaret VIP) at cttouringid.com.

The Flaming Lips — 8 p.m. April 28, 2022, Knitting Factory Concert House, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. The Flaming Lips recently presented a Space Bubble Concert in Oklahoma City, where the band and crowd both were sealed inside giant bubbles. That won’t be the case during the “American Head Tour,” which starts this fall before finally winding into Idaho in 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at Ticketmaster.