Food & Wine names ‘Best Pizza in Every State.’ Here’s the Idaho pick — ‘no offense.’

A pizza crust takes shape at the new Casanova Pizzeria. “We use one of the best milled flours in the country,” pizzaiolo Dan Guild says.

Food & Wine stuck its head in a pizza oven this week.

The monthly magazine published an online article, “The Best Pizza in Every State.”

As any pizza fiend knows, this is an open invitation for a nationwide dog pile. It’s all too subjective. Even arguing that you’ve found the supreme — er, superior — pizza in a city is cause for pepperoni wars.

Clearly, the author didn’t visit each state or sample every pie. Still, there is honor in being recognized. And Food & Wine did enough research to recognize what certainly is one of Idaho’s top options: Casanova Pizzeria.

Exceptional dough notwithstanding, that pick actually might seem like a stretch. After all, Casanova has been open at 2431 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise only since March. Weeks!

But Casanova operated on Vista Avenue for a decade before going on hiatus for a few years. And it has a diehard fan base.

Food & Wine spent more time talking about Casanova’s journey than describing the pie. For the record, Casanova says it is “inspired by the traditional pizzerias of Naples, Italy; New Haven, Connecticut; and New York City, New York.”

Food & Wine also felt it necessary to mention that “Casanova Pizzeria serves the kind of pies that your average Idahoan had perhaps never seen, no offense.” Since we’re backwoods and all.

(Like, @#$% your snobbery, Food & Wine!)

Local favorite Tony’s Pizzeria Teatro, 105 N. Capitol Blvd., also got a last-sentence nod from Food & Wine. The restaurant has served delicious thin-crust pies in downtown Boise for a decade and a half. (It’s temporarily closed; owner Tony Vuolo was in a car accident. But he hopes to reopen in early May.)

If you were hoping for a well-known local outfit such as Flying Pie or Guido’s to get a plug? Or any pizza joint outside of Boise? Nope. Other Idaho pizzerias were out of luck.

At least until the next time Food & Wine embarks on this cheesy — but, OK, pretty fun — undertaking.