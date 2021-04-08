‘Breakthrough entertainer’ Kane Brown to headline all 29 NBA arenas — and Idaho Center

Kane Brown’s “Blessed & Free Tour” is coming to the Boise market this fall.

More than a year after the pandemic began, the Treasure Valley concert scene is finally returning to life.

One day after Eric Church announced that he’ll cruise into Boise in 2022, another country superstar has revealed he’s headed here, too — much sooner.

Crossover singer Kane Brown has been scheduled to headline Oct. 8 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Jordan Davis and Restless Road will open.

Tickets for Brown’s “Blessed & Free Tour” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at ICTickets. Presale registration begins at 9 a.m. April 8 at kanebrownlive.com.

Kicking off Oct. 1 in Sacramento, Brown’s tour will hit all 29 NBA basketball arenas during 2021 and 2022. That makes him the first country headliner to do that in a single tour, according to a press release. One of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2018, Brown has continued to skyrocket in popularity.

“Noted as the ‘future of Country’ (Billboard) and one of ‘31 People Changing the South’ (Time), the chart-topping entertainer recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination for ‘Mixtape Vol. 1,’ ” according to the press release, “as well as a Video of the Year nomination for his anthem ‘Worldwide Beautiful.’ Brown first broke through the country charts with his No. 1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made Brown the first artist in Billboard history to Top all five Billboard country charts simultaneously.

“Kane Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time — the seven-times platinum No. 1 hits ‘Heaven’ and ‘What Ifs.’ Brown’s sophomore album ‘Experiment’ debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. ‘Experiment’ produced back-to-back No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His latest project, ‘Mixtape Vol. 1,’ features Brown’s Top 10 pop radio hit ‘Be Like That’ featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet ‘Last Time I Say Sorry’ with John Legend, and his current hit at country radio ‘Worship You.’”