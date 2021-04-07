This country superstar wants Boise to ‘gather again.’ So he just announced arena concert.

ExtraMile Arena will be the site of a major in-the-round country concert in 2022. In this file photo, Mötley Crüe performs there. kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Country star Eric Church hasn’t performed an Idaho concert since 2018 — or a Boise show in five years.

But with light glimmering at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Church is ready to hit the road again soon. This fall.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has announced “The Gather Again Tour,” which is scheduled to hit 55 North American cities. The trek includes a Boise concert, but fans will have to be patient.

The show is more than a year away: Friday, April 29, 2002, at ExtraMile Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Members of the Church Choir fan club will be able to buy presale tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at EricChurch.com.

“Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to ‘gather again,’ for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up,”: according to a press release, “with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.”

“A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time Grammy nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His most recent album, ‘Desperate Man,’ earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category) and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, ‘Some Of It.’ Previous releases include the Platinum-certified ‘Sinners Like Me’ (‘How ’Bout You,’ ‘Guys Like Me’), ‘Carolina’ (‘Smoke a Little Smoke,’ ‘Love Your Love the Most’) and ‘Mr. Misunderstood’ (‘Record Year,’ ‘Round Here Buzz’), the Double-Platinum certified ‘The Outsiders’ (‘Like a Wrecking Ball,’ ‘Talladega’) and the three-times Platinum-certified ‘Chief’ (‘Springsteen,’ ‘Drink In My Hand’), as well as 22 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles.”

Eric Church performs at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Brittany App California Mid-State Fair

Church last played ExtraMile Arena, then called Taco Bell Arena, in 2017. His most recent Idaho performance was in 2018 at the now-defunct Mountain Home Country Music Festival.

When it comes to the music industry returning to touring, Church “passionately” has “taken a leadership role,” according to the release.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations,” Church told Billboard in its April 3 cover story. “You’ve got to get needles in arms.”

“I just want to play show. Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church will appear in an upcoming public service announcement promoting vaccine education, according to the press release. It is scheduled to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18.

For more information, visit www.EricChurch.com, follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and on Instagram @ericchurchmusic.