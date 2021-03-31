James Taylor got rescheduled again, Boise. And Idaho’s biggest one-day music fest is canceled.

Fans typically pack Expo Idaho for the annual Boise Music Festival. Statesman file

With vaccines flowing like wine, Boise is emerging from its cocoon like stampeding caterpillars.

Not so fast, music fans.

The concert industry isn’t back to normal. Not this spring and summer. Two announcements this week make that clear.

▪ James Taylor and Jackson Browne, who were scheduled to perform May 21 at ExtraMile Arena, have rescheduled their U.S. tour, including Boise. The original date was May 22, 2020, before it got punted one full year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Boise date is now Oct. 23, 2021. “Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets,” according to a press release. “Should you be unable to attend the rescheduled date, please reach out to your point of purchase for information on refunds. The patience of all ticket holders has been appreciated through these uncertain and challenging times.”

In a joint statement, Taylor and Browne thanked fans “who have graciously held onto their tickets. We appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

▪ Earlier this week, the Boise Music Festival was canceled for the second year in a row.

The annual summer event is the biggest one-day music festival in the state. It had been slated for June 26 at Expo Idaho.

Performers in 2019 included Pitbull, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and Logan Mize.

“At this time, we as Boise Music Festival organizers are unable to get many artists to commit to a show during a summer which still remains up in the air,” organizer Townsquare Media explained on the 103.5 Kiss FM website. “There are still gathering restrictions looming as well. Moving the date later into the year also eliminated the possibility for supporting entertainment that is known and loved at Boise Music Festival, such as carnival attractions.”

The next Boise Music Festival is scheduled to take place June 25, 2022.