Here are all dates Edwards Cinemas will reopen in Idaho. Ready, Boise? Patience, Nampa.

The Edwards 21 Cinemas in Boise will be back April 16, according to the Regal website. dstaats@idahostatesman.com

Cineworld announced last week that it will reopen Regal theaters soon, including Edwards Cinemas in Boise and Nampa.

But it didn’t say exactly when Idaho multiplexes would be back — until now. Here are the dates.

Regal Edwards Cinemas at the Boise Spectrum will reopen April 16. That’s when “Mortal Kombat” hits theaters.

But Canyon County moviegoers will wait. Regal Nampa Edwards Spectrum isn’t scheduled to return until May 7. Regal Nampa Edwards Gateway will reopen May 14.

Elsewhere in the Gem State, Regal Edwards Grand Teton in Ammon and Regal Riverstone in Coeur d’Alene will open starting May 7.

Edwards Cinemas in downtown Boise has permanently closed. The property owner plans to upgrade and relaunch it with another theater company in the future.

COVID-19 severely hampered the movie industry in 2020. After shuttering theaters when the pandemic hit, Cineworld, which has more than 500 Regal locations in the United States, reopened them in August. But the U.K.-based company shut down Regal operations again in October.

As theaters are reopened, Regal says it is “committed to the safety of our patrons and employees.” Protocols for CinemaSafe theaters can be found at the Regal website.

In Boise, two non-Regal theaters remain open: art-house theater The Flicks and discount theater Overland Park Cinemas. In Meridian, the Village Cinema and Cinemark Majestic Cinemas also are open. The Eagle Luxe Reel theater also is open. Other area Reel locations — Country Club and Northgate in Boise, the Nampa Reel and the Caldwell Luxe — remain temporarily closed.