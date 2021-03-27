Six Flying Pies? Try seven. Expanding Boise pizza institution to open new location.

Flying Pie Pizzaria is growing again.

The expanding Idaho pizza chain will open a new location this summer at 398 S. Eagle Road in Eagle, owner-operator Florian Penalva confirmed Friday.

Founded in Boise in 1978, Flying Pie has become locally beloved for its “whirled famous” pies, including seasonal habanero pizzas. The business has grown in recent years; the Eagle store will be the fifth new restaurant opened since 2013.

In Boise, there are Flying Pies at 6508 W. Fairview Ave., 4320 W. State St., 1326 S. Broadway Ave. and 10678 W. Overland Road. Other Treasure Valley locations are at 601 S. Main St. in Meridian and 1021 12th Ave. Road South in Nampa.

Recently opened Flying Pies have been launched as full-service bistros. The Eagle location also will be full-service, Penalva said. In fact, traditional order-at-the-counter Flying Pies no longer exist.

“We have made all our locations full service at this time,” Penalva said, adding that Flying Pies is about to launch a new, optional contactless system that allows customers to use their phones to order and pay at the table.

“Super fast, easy and safe,” Penalva said.