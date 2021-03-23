Edwards Cinemas to reopen theaters soon in Boise, Nampa. (Except one closed permanently.)

The Edwards 21 Cinemas at the Boise Spectrum closed again in October. dstaats@idahostatesman.com

Edwards Cinemas moviegoers will munch popcorn again soon in Boise.

Cineworld, parent company of Regal — which operates Edwards — announced Tuesday that it will reopen theaters for the first time in six months. The phased rollout will begin with a limited number of locations opening for “Godzilla vs. Kong” on April 2. Reopenings will go wider in the weeks to follow, including April 16 with “Mortal Kombat.”

Specific opening dates were not available for the three Edwards locations in the Treasure Valley: Regal Edwards Cinemas at the Boise Spectrum, Regal Edwards Nampa Gateway and Regal Edwards Nampa Spectrum. An email to the Regal district manager was not immediately returned.

The nine-screen Edwards Cinemas in the BoDo District of downtown Boise will not reopen. It has permanently closed. The property owner plans to upgrade and relaunch it with another theater company at some point in the future.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Cineworld, said in a press release. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50 percent or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.”

The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged the movie industry in 2020. After shuttering all theaters during the pandemic, Cineworld, which has more than 500 locations in the United States, reopened them in August. But the U.K-based company shut down operations again in October.

In Boise, two locally owned theaters remain open — art-house theater The Flicks and discount theater Overland Park Cinemas. In Meridian, the Village Cinema and Cinemark Majestic Cinemas also are open, along with the Eagle Luxe Reel theater. Other area Reel locations — Country Club and Northgate in Boise, the Nampa Reel and the Caldwell Luxe — remain temporarily closed.

For future updates about opening dates of Regal Edwards Cinemas locations, check REGmovies.com.