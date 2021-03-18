This popular Boise restaurant burned in 2019. A new restaurant will rise from ashes.

When you see hammers pounding at 6565 W. Fairview Ave., don’t assume there’s Mexican food in your future.

Los Mariachis, which was gutted by fire in 2019, is not rising from the ashes of the empty Boise lot.

But some sort of eatery will. A similar, 3,285-square-foot replacement building should be finished by summer, said Nancy Nguyen, whose father owns the property. The space can be built out to suit the specific restaurant, she added.

No tenant has committed to the planned building yet.

Opened in 2002, Los Mariachis was a popular spot on Fairview for dining and live Mexican music. Boise Fire Department investigators were unable to figure out what started the blaze in a back corner of the family-owned restaurant. But the fire was not considered suspicious.

The ruined building was boarded up. Eventually, it was torn down.

Los Mariachis continues to operate a Meridian restaurant at 520 S. Meridian Road and a Caldwell location at 4714 Cleveland Blvd.

For information about leasing the new building at 6565 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise, contact Holly Chetwood at TOK Commercial Real Estate at (208) 947-0827.