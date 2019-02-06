Local

Firefighter injured in blaze that destroys Mexican restaurant in Boise

By Christina Lords

February 06, 2019 05:46 AM

One firefighter was injured during a fire Tuesday night at Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview Ave., according to a press release from the Boise Fire Department.

The firefighter had a knee injury, the press release said.

The call about the fire came in at 8:18 p.m. and was declared out about two hours later. Firefighters were on scene moping up the blaze for several hours, according to the press release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Crews found the building full of smoke when they arrived,” the press release stated. “The fire was difficult to fight because some areas of the building were hard to reach due to roof stability.”

The building was not occupied when the fire started.

Five engines and two trucks from the department responded to the fire.

