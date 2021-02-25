NYC chain expands to Boise with ‘the best meatball sub on the planet.’ They deliver.

The OGC NY Hero sandwich: three classic meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. The Meatball Shop

Being the CEO of a restaurant chain, Adam Rosenbaum realizes that his opinion about the food might be subjective.

Still, let’s hear him out, Boise. The dude is a baller.

The Meatball Shop, which has four locations in New York City, opens Friday, Feb. 26, at Crave Delivery, a virtual-kitchen collective at 2900 W. Excursion Blvd. in Meridian.

Not sure what to order? You can’t go wrong with the OG NYC Hero sandwich, Rosenbaum said in a phone interview. It’s packed with three classic meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. It costs $15. And like all Meatball Shop sandwiches, it comes with a salad.

“I might be biased,” Rosenbaum said, “but it’s the best meatball sub on the planet.”

Like other Crave brands, The Meatball Shop will offer delivery and takeout, but no on-site dining. Customers order using the Crave app. Delivery costs $4.99 and can include orders from multiple eateries.

The Meatball Shop was started by two buddies in 2010. The entire menu isn’t available at Crave, but a significant portion of it made the trip to Idaho: meatballs, pastas, veggie dishes, sandwiches, sauces and sides.

The fast-casual chain fills the Italian-food niche at Crave, pizza excluded. (That’s Tony G’s territory.) Meatball-loving Idahoans will be able to order Balls and Sauce ($9 for three) or upgrade to Bowls ($16, three balls served over pasta, mashed potatoes or polenta).

And don’t forget about the beloved Mini Buffalo Balls ($9). “Those are a big hit everywhere — basically a buffalo chicken wing without the bone,” Rosenbaum told the Statesman in January. “They’re amazing.”

The Meatball Shop is the 15th restaurant to open at Crave, which has 16 kitchen suites.

Local restaurant Mai Thai also opened at Crave last week. A downtown Boise staple, Mai Thai is offering a dozen of its most popular dishes for Treasure Valley delivery through Crave.