‘Balls dropping soon’: NYC restaurant is coming to Boise with ‘amazing’ delivery food

As The Meatball Shop prepared to open one of its East Coast restaurants in 2018, a prominent message on the window proclaimed: “BALLS DROPPING SOON.”

But don’t worry, Grandma.

Junior-high males will be able to suppress their snickers when the small chain launches here in a few weeks.

Unless they use the Crave Delivery app, possibly.

On Feb. 26, The Meatball Shop plans to join the army of restaurants operating at the Crave kitchen collective in Meridian. There will be no storefront, or even seated dining. Offering delivery and takeout only — as all Crave eateries do — the chain will launch its only location outside New York City. Founded by two buddies in 2010, The Meatball Shop has four restaurants.

Bucket O’ Balls or not (yep, it’s on the menu), don’t be fooled by the tomfoolery. The Meatball Shop grinds its way to success by taking food seriously. The entire menu won’t be offered in Idaho, but a significant portion is headed here: meatballs, sauces, pastas, veggie dishes, sandwiches and sides. “We want to bring the Meatball experience to Boise,” CEO Adam Rosenbaum said in a phone interview, “even though it’s takeout.”

“You’re going to order from Meatball Shop at least once a week when we’re there,” he promised.

The OG NYC Hero sandwich: three classic meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese The Meatball Shop

Essentially, the fast-casual chain will fill the Italian-food niche at Crave — pizza excluded. (That’s Tony G’s territory.) Idahoans will be able to order everything from an Eggplant Parmesan plate and OG NYC Hero sandwich to, yes, that 20-piece meatball bucket.

“We have a couple of great appetizers,” Rosenbaum added. “We’ll be doing the Mozzarella Balls. We’ll be doing the Mini Buffalo Balls. Those are a big hit everywhere — basically a buffalo chicken wing without the bone. They’re amazing.”

Mini Buffalo Balls is a popular item. The Meatball Shop

Customers will be able to customize meatball orders. Want them plopped on top of mashed potatoes? Have at it.

“If people want pork meatballs with Parmesan cream sauce and mozzarella cheese, they can do that,” Rosenbaum said. “And they will.”

The Meatball Shop likes to throw in seasonal variety, too. “We’re going to rotate in some special balls all the time,” Rosenbaum said. “We do Mac ‘N Cheese Balls. Steak ‘N Bacon Cheddar Balls. Around Thanksgiving, we’re famous for our Gobble Gobble Balls.”

In case you hadn’t noticed?

“We like to have fun,” Rosenbaum said.