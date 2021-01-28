Zillow: Idaho’s doubled housing market value leads U.S. since 2011. Boise No. 1 metro.

Idaho’s overall housing market value has increased at a larger percentage than any other state’s in the past decade, according to Zillow.

Idaho topped six states where the value of housing stock — houses and apartments — has more than doubled, according to a report this week from the online real-estate marketplace.

The Gem State “leads the way, growing 149 percent since 2011,” Zillow said.

Why the head-spinning increase? Two words: Treasure Valley.

“Most of that growth comes from the Boise metro,” Zillow said, “where the total housing stock has more than tripled in value during that time, most of any of the 100 largest U.S. metros.”

The five states trailing Idaho were Nevada (146.3 percent), Utah (126.2 percent), Arizona (116.5 percent), Colorado (111.6 percent) and Washington (108 percent).

Aside from “more than tripled in value,” Zillow did not provide a percentage for Boise.

The United States housing market gained more value last year than in any year since 2005, Zillow wrote, and 2021 “is likely to be stronger.” More than 20 percent of the country’s total housing value is in California, Zillow added.

Many Californians are relocating to Idaho and Boise, where the housing market is less expensive — but still red hot. In Ada County, the median price for homes sold in December 2020 rose to a record $434,900, up $9,900 from November, also a record.