A new place just opened on 8th Street’s ‘restaurant row’ in downtown Boise

While many Boise restaurants said goodbye as 2020 drew to a close, at least one said hello.

A new Cupbop opened last week at 298 N. 8th St., the corner of 8th and Bannock streets. The space formerly held Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters. That java stop closed last summer after about a decade and a half.

Cupbop adds something different and fast-casual to downtown Boise’s “restaurant row” on 8th Street, which includes established local eateries such as Bittercreek Alehouse and The Funky Taco, plus chains such as The Matador and Eureka.

Founded in Utah, the Cupbop chain serves a menu of “Korean BBQ in a cup.” Seated dining is available at the sizable Boise location, but Cupbop’s steaming bowls of noodles are well-suited for takeout. Curbside service is available. Third-party delivery also is available through Doordash.

Most bowls at Cupbop cost around $8, and the modest-sized menu makes for quick, customizable orders.

“We offer sweet, savory and spicy food that will have fireworks bursting with flavor in your mouth!” Cupbop promises on Facebook. “Your bowl will have fluffy white rice, a layer of crisp lettuce, delicate sweet potato noodles, and your choice of beef, pork, chicken or our tofu kimchi medley.”

Another cool thing about Cupbop? (Or hot thing, depending on your preference?) You get to choose your spice level from 1 to 10.

In addition to Boise, Cupbop operates in Idaho at 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian and at 1471 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. The chain also is known for its food trucks.

The downtown Boise restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.