Delayed new downtown Boise restaurant is doing ‘sneak peek.’ Here’s when it opens fully

First, it was supposed to open in May. Nope.

Then a press release said it planned to open for dinner in early December. Didn’t happen.

But now, Boise, we finally know when Anthony’s will open at 959 W. Front St., at the J.R. Simplot Company headquarters next to Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP).

Like, it’s already open. Right now. Serving seafood to-go orders.

The Kirkland, Washington-based chain issued its latest press release at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 letting us know it would open for takeout and curbside pickup orders starting at — yep — 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Regular hours of 3 to 8 p.m. start Saturday. Anthony’s will be open daily for takeout and pickup. You can call 208-202-2468 to order, or do it online.

Anthony’s calls this a sneak peek: “Sourced from our very own Anthony’s Seafood Company, our wild King salmon, halibut, true cod, Dungeness crab, Oregon Coast shrimp, cold-water lobster and ahi poke are sure to give just a small taste of what is to come on our full Boise menu!”

The restaurant’s coffee bar, Anthony’s Blend, is slated to open “shortly thereafter” with “sustainably sourced coffee roasted exclusively for Anthony’s by our longtime partner, Mukilteo Coffee Roasters. The coffee bar will serve your everyday and specialty coffee drinks as well as breakfast sandwiches and local treats.

“Our team at Anthony’s looks forward to serving our full menu inside our beautiful new restaurant in the beginning of 2021.”

Anthony’s has more than two dozen restaurants, including one in Coeur d’Alene. The family-owned chain was founded in 1969.

