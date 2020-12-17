‘To weather the storm,’ new Boise restaurant to close. ‘This is definitely not the end.’

Battered by cold weather and the coronavirus pandemic, another downtown Boise restaurant has announced its closure.

Matlack’s, 1100 W. Front St., will shutter temporarily after the weekend. The closure is “for the winter to regather and weather this storm.” The pub, which made the announcement on Facebook, said it plans to remain open through Sunday, Dec. 20.

Matlack’s opened in February in the former PreFunk beer bar. The newly remodeled business, which added a kitchen, describes itself as a public house and “beergarten.”

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and we are no exception,” Matlack’s wrote on Facebook. “We never would have expected that this would be our first year in business, but we are proud of he effort our staff has put into making it work and are grateful for your patronage.

“This is definitely not the end of Matlack’s and we look forward to the day when we can all gather safely and just have fun again.”

Matlack’s is just one of several restaurants that announced closures this week in the Boise area. El Gallo Giro will close Dec. 23 at 615 W. Main St. Nearby Kiwi Shake & Bake will shut its doors Dec. 20. Those are permanent.

Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Pospect Way in Garden City, will shutter Dec. 20. Like Matlack’s, the plan is temporarily for the winter, it said. But reopening is not entirely certain, its general manager told the Statesman.