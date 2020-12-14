‘With heavy heart,’ downtown Boise restaurant to close permanently

Another downtown Boise restaurant will shutter during the coronavirus pandemic.

El Gallo Giro, 615 W. Main St., plans to close permanently Dec. 23. The locally owned chain will continue to operate restaurants at 1435 N. Eagle Road in Meridian and 5285 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City.

The owners shared the news in a letter to customers:

“The Prado family started El Gallo Giro Mexican Family Restaurant in 1997, and has proudly served the Treasure Valley community, providing high-quality Mexican food at a fair price in a family-friendly atmosphere for 25 years. Now, due to the pandemic and our lease expiring, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our downtown location, El Gallo Giro Boise, effective Dec. 23.

The people of Boise welcomed our family with open arms, and for that we will be forever grateful. We have developed many friendships and loyal customers over the five years we spent in Old Boise, and we hope to see many of you at our two other locations ... .”

El Gallo Giro opened its downtown location in 2016, next to Amsterdam Lounge.

Restaurants worldwide are being strained by COVID-19, which has restricted capacities and caused diners to stay home. As fewer office workers frequent businesses, downtown Boise has been particularly challenged.

In November, Boise-based chain Good Burger closed its flagship location at 1003 W. Main St. “I’m unsure if downtown will pick up soon,” explained its founder and CEO. “I’m pursuing a drive-thru location, and my landlord offered me an opportunity to leave.”