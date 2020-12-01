Ever eat a Zipline Knot? California-based chain opens ‘Extreme’ new Caldwell restaurant

Zipline Knots are on the menu at the new Extreme Pizza in Caldwell. Facebook

Ever chewed your way through a Zipline Knot?

No? Maybe you’re not extreme enough.

But you’re in luck. Extreme Pizza will open its first Canyon County restaurant Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 111 S. 7th Ave.

Founded in 1994 in San Francisco, Extreme Pizza is concentrated in California. But it also has stores in places ranging from Portland, Oregon, to Wantage, New Jersey. There’s already a Treasure Valley location at 590 Broadway Ave. in Boise.

Known for sports-themed marketing — think surfing and snowboarding — Extreme Pizza makes pies with names such as the Ragin’ Rooster, Yard Sale and Bunny Slope. The menu also includes “monster” subs, “killer” wings, fresh salads — and yes, calorie-packed Zipline Knots. (More on those in a second.) There are gluten-free options, too, as well as vegan pies such as the Screamin’ Tomato.

“This is the sort of pizza invented by people who sail from kites,” Extreme Pizza brags on its website, “who snowboarded before there were snowboards, and who learned to always color outside the lines.”

Located next to Indian Creek Plaza, Caldwell’s Extreme Pizza is just shy of 1,400 square feet. It will offer seated dining, takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius for a small fee. That delivery service also includes Extreme’s take-and-bake pizzas.

Although standard options are available, Extreme Pizza strives for innovative ingredient combinations. Check out the menu description of the Kickin’ Chicken: “Chicken marinated in a spicy ginger Thai sauce, peanuts, green onions, Swiss, fontina, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, peanut sauce and shredded carrots.” Or the Poultry Geist: “Chicken marinated in a tangy ranch sauce, broccoli, red onions, Swiss, fontina, gorgonzola, mozzarella and fresh sage.”

Extreme Pizza offers both freshly baked and take-and-bake pizzas. Extreme Pizza Facebook

Extreme Pizza in Caldwell is hyping Zipline Knots on its Facebook page: “Our newest Extreme X-Factor, freshly baked dough rolled with pepperoni, hardwood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, minced garlic, oregano and olive oil.”

But are Zipline Knots really all that great? I phoned the Caldwell franchise owner and asked him. His reply: “Can you go wrong with bacon?” (Um, good point.) “They’re super-good,” he continued. “We do a homemade caramelized garlic spread that they put on it. It’s amazing. And then load it with pepperoni and bacon, essentially.”

If you’re ready to “push the pizza experience to a higher level,” as the chain says, pull the ripcord and parachute in for lunch or dinner. Extreme Pizza will be open in Caldwell from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Be aware: In a few weeks, the restaurant will shift to seasonal 5 to 9 p.m. hours on Wednesdays.