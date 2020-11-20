After decades in Boise, Rockies Diner closed. Here’s what will open there next.

The old Rockies Diner building soon will get a new look.

The former 1950s-themed diner is slated to become the third Boise location of 208 Pho & Vegan.

After more than a quarter century in business, Rockies closed at 3900 W. Overland Road when the coronavirus arrived in March. Meanwhile, 208 Pho & Vegan has been expanding.

The Vietnamese restaurant debuted in 2016 near the Boise Co-op in the North End. A second, larger 208 Pho & Vegan opened this July at 8675 W. Franklin Road.

The locally owned restaurant adapted to the pandemic by providing free delivery and online ordering. The newer 208 Pho & Vegan also offered more menu variety than the original restaurant — not to mention weekend karaoke.

Not in the mood for pho? Dive into stir-fry egg noodle with veggies and lobster at 208 Pho & Vegan. Pho 208 & Vegan

The specialty on the menu is pho, a salty, slow-simmered broth filled with meat and noodles. The signature offering, 208 Pho ($11.50), includes rare steak, brisket and choice of meatball or tendon.

Other 208 Pho & Vegan options include crispy egg or spring rolls, vermicelli noodle and rice dishes, boba and smoothies — or even a $15 special such as stir-fried squid or shaking beef.

Information about the potential opening date of the 208 Pho & Vegan on Overland Road was not immediately available.