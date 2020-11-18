This popular downtown Boise restaurant will move next month. Here’s why.

When it came time for Dharma Sushi & Thai to renew its lease this year, co-owner Ashley Pivik had a realization about the downtown Boise space.

“I was, like, ‘It’s too small, man!’ ” she says.

So Dharma will pack its bags in December. After seven years of fast-casual sushi across from Boise City Hall, the restaurant will close on Christmas Eve. During a weeklong break, it will move from 624 W. Idaho St. to a former flower shop at 122 N. 5th St.

Dharma Sushi & Thai plans to reopen New Year’s Eve — and unveil an updated menu in the process.







There were a number of reasons that led to the decision, Pivik says, but mostly it boiled down to size.

“We’re all about efficiency and having work systems that make sense,” Pivik says, “and we just can’t fit them there. So we’re really excited about the new place.”

People in downtown Boise walk past Dharma Sushi & Thai on Tuesday evening. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Customers won’t get lost finding it. It’s only two blocks away from Dharma’s longtime corner spot on Capitol Boulevard. Nor will they get lost inside it. The new Dharma will only be 400 square feet bigger than the Adelmann building location. But along with the familiar self-serve ordering kiosks, the new destination will have a larger dining area, more parking and less noise from neighboring tenants, Pivik says. “I’m over the moon about it.”

Dharma will unveil a revised menu with new sushi and vegan options when it reopens. (Dude, please do not get rid of that Lebowski roll with loaded tots on the side.)

Plus, Dharma Sushi & Thai will offer — get this — Thai food.

“A lot of people make a joke because it says ‘Sushi & Thai,’ but we don’t really serve Thai food,” Pivik explains with a laugh. “The new place will actually have Thai food!”

Opened in 2013, Dharma quickly proved to be a winning quick-service concept. By its third year, Pivlik says, the Asian restaurant needed to add a commissary kitchen nearby to accommodate growth.

The new 1,722-square-foot restaurant will keep using that commissary for food preparation. And since takeout has assumed a larger percentage of business during the pandemic, delivery might be added next year, too, Pivik says. (In-house delivery, not third-party, she specifies.)

But for now? There are more pressing challenges. Like figuring out the easiest way to transport your entire sushi universe two blocks away.

“We thought about just rolling the equipment down the street,” Pivik quips. “But we’re going to get a truck and stuff.”