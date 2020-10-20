Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Nampa just canceled its Halloween party downtown. Not for the reason you might think.

A Halloween celebration scheduled Saturday in downtown Nampa has been canceled — but not for the fun-erasing reason we’re all accustomed to hearing in 2020.

Spooky weather prompted city officials to pull the plug.

An outdoor movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” was planned between 5:30 and 8 p.m. in Lloyd Square, with free treat bags for the first 100 children, and vendors set up at a nearby food court. But Saturday’s forecast predicts rain and wind gusts above 15 miles per hour, with temperatures in the 40s, according to a news release from the city of Nampa.

“The movie screen is not recommended for use with wind gusts above 10 miles per hour. Event planners chose to announce the cancellation today, rather than wait, to allow food vendors the opportunity to make alternate arrangements. For event questions, please email downtown@cityofnampa.us.”

The Halloween movie party had been set up as an alternative to trick-or-treating during the coronavirus pandemic. Families and individuals had been invited to check in at an information booth to choose physically distanced viewing spaces. Free masks would have been available, and attendees were “encouraged to follow health recommendations by Southwest District Health to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” according to a news release.

Idaho Eats newsletter

Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist. He chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. A news-editorial journalism graduate from the University of Nebraska, Deeds first materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991. His roles have included sportswriter, music critic and features editor. His other writing has ranged from freelancing album reviews for The Washington Post to bragging about Boise in that inflight magazine you left on the plane.
  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist for the Idaho Statesman.

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service