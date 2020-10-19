When this In-N-Out opens, the Double-Double will be so close to Idaho you can taste it

Twenty miles, Idaho. Twenty.

That’s how close In-N-Out Burger will be to our state if the mega-popular chain opens a new restaurant in Logan, Utah. The city received an application from In-N-Out recently, and a local official thinks “people are going to be very excited,” according to The Herald Journal.

Very excited? Fools would flat-out lose their minds if In-N-Out ever crossed the Idaho state line.

With so many Californians moving to the Gem State, In-N-Out expanding here feels like it should be a no-brainer, right? Headquartered in Irvine, In-N-Out is a West Coast icon. The thought of a Double-Double makes any self-respecting fast-food junkie salivate.

An In-N-Out Burger in Logan would be so near that eastern Idaho fans can practically taste it.

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But In-N-Out still appears to be a long shot for Idaho. The family-run operation doesn’t franchise; it owns its restaurants. Conquering the world isn’t part of the game plan.

Three years ago, I reached out to In-N-Out about coming to Boise and got this explanation.

“Slow and controlled growth has always been part of our strategy here at In-N-Out Burger,” said Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations. “We currently operate restaurants in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. While we are aware of the great opportunities in Idaho, our slow growth plans will keep us focused in the six states where we currently operate for at least the near future.”

Since then, In-N-Out has pushed into a seventh state. The company is building a distribution center in Colorado Springs with plans to open several restaurants in Colorado.

I’ve reached out to In-N-Out for the latest Idaho news. Or non-news. Just to see if there’s a fresh glimmer of hope.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But I wouldn’t hold my breath — unless you’re a resident of Franklin, Idaho, trying not to smell the delicious burgers soon to be cooking right across the state line.

If I hear back from In-N-Out, I’ll update here.