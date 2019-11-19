‘Baby Shark Live’ is coming. Doo doo doo doo doo doo you wanna go, Boise? Here are prices.

If you have young children, your entertainment budget is about to feel like it got nibbled by piranhas.

“Baby Shark Live” — a “fully immersive concert experience” — is coming to the Ford Idaho Center at 7 p.m. March 23, 2020. Do not try to swim the other direction, Mom and Dad. You’re taking the bait.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at ICTickets. Here are the base prices, not including the additional ticketing fees: $37, $42, $57 and $100. Parking costs $5 at the Nampa venue.

Maybe you can think of ways you’d rather spend a Monday evening. Sorry. Doo doo doo doo doo doo you want to be the only parent in Boise who didn’t go with your kid? (Hey, maybe you can get Grandma and Grandpa Shark to rally instead. They might even spring for meet-and-greet tickets!)

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Inspired by the inescapable YouTube video, the six-week, fall leg of the “Baby Shark Live” tour was attended by nearly 100,000 fans.

“The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark,” according to a media release. “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” “Monkey Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark”!

Posted in 2016, the “Baby Shark Dance” is the fifth most-watched video in the history of YouTube. It is approaching 4 billion views.

Online: babysharklive.com.