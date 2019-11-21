5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Pray for Snow, rock Pantera jams, do Cranksgiving

1. Sip 80-plus beers

Thousands of thirsty Boiseans are gonna get their drink on.

The seventh annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Fest will take over the corner of 6th and Grove streets from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. If you love craft beer, your prayers have been answered. For $30 in advance at Eventbrite.com (or $35 at the gate), you’ll have access to more than 80 beers, plus a handful of hard ciders, White Claw seltzers and Monaco craft cocktails. If you’re under 21 years old or not imbibing, entry is $5.

More than 40 national and local breweries will be represented. Highlights include Barbarian’s Pop Rocks Gose, Boise Brewing’s Milkshakin not Stirred IPA, Founders’ Breakfast Stout, Firestone Walker’s Coconut Milk Stout, Cigar City’s Jai Alai IPA, New Belgium’s Cold Brew Cream Ale (with coffee) and Bella’s Blu Snow (white chocolate and blueberry ... yum).

Yeah, Grandpa, they’ll have PBR, too.

While sipping, you’ll be able to stroll through booths operated by local vendors and ski resorts. Hungry? Buy hot grub from The Shed or Manfred’s. Sturman’s Smoke Shop will sell stogies, too.

Bogus Basin is supplying machine-made snow for a ski/snowboard rail jam, which starts around 4 p.m. (You can sign up on site if you want to participate.) And if you wander over to nearby watering holes Tom Grainey’s, Whiskey Bar or the Silly Birch, you’ll discover free whiskey tastings starting late in the afternoon.

Don’t miss the after-party across the street at Tom Grainey’s, which will show the Boise State-Utah State football game on TV. If you buy anything at Grainey’s at any time on Saturday, you’ll get a raffle ticket. At halftime of the BSU game, cool prizes will be handed out. Not just pint glasses and brewery shwag, either. Among the freebies will be 22 “substantial items,” Pray for Snow event coordinator Mila Perry says. We’re talking ski passes for Bogus, Brundage and Tamarack resorts. Snowboards. Fire pits. Even a pair of skis.

Just remember to pace yourself. Otherwise, you’ll pray for aspirin come Sunday.

2. Join the Ministry

Start stretching, gray-haired headbangers. You might strain something in the mosh pit Saturday. Industrial metal band Ministry is headlining a concert at the Revolution Concert House in Garden City. Expect a sonic sand-blasting. The band, which is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its hard-charging album “The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste,” is known for rattling cages and walls.

And look who’s opening: Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals. The 51-year-old chest-thumper fronted now-defunct ‘90s metal warriors Pantera. He definitely will scream his way through a few Pantera tunes such as “Mouth for War” and “Walk.” No worries. Any old-schoolers trampled to death in the pit will simply ascend to heavy metal heaven.

Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $35 or $75 VIP at CTTouringID.com.

Warning: Profanity in video

3. Do gift shopping

▪ Handmade Idaho is a new holiday market debuting this weekend at El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., “curated and organized for artists by artists.” You’ll be able to browse pop-up shops from dozens of local contributors. The festivities kick off with a ticketed preview ($16) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with wine and beer samples, and other refreshments. Entry is free on Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The first 50 customers those two days also get Handmade Idaho tote bags filled with good stuff. Online: handmadeidaho.com.

▪ Looking for a rowdy local calendar? Now in its second year, the “infamous” All Natural Boise Farmers Market Calendar is back in all its naked glory. This year’s edition features craft beverage producers of the Treasure Valley: “From beer, to wine to cider, these pictures will whet your whistle in a whole new way.” You can buy it at the Indoor Winter Market — open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1500 Shoreline Drive — or grab the $20 calendar online. Sales benefit the Boise Farmers Market.

We’re not sure what month this represents in the All Natural Boise Farmers Market Calendar. All we know is somebody lost their pants at Lost Grove Brewing. All Natural Calendar

4. See a comedy show

▪ Multitalented comedian Brian Posehn has accomplished many notable things during his lengthy career. He’s appeared on “Mr. Show,” “The Sarah Silverman Program” and “Seinfeld.” He directed a silly Steel Panther music video. He wrote an episode of Adult Swim’s animated “Metalocalypse.” But most notable of all? He’s performed stand-up comedy 10,000 times at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. OK, maybe not quite that many. Catch Posehn again at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s $20 at liquidboise.com. (P.S. Idaho is glad you keep coming back, dude. Honest!)

▪ Into YouTube comedy? You’re familiar with Jason Nash, who has nearly 2.5 million subscribers. A few of them are going to his show Friday at the Knitting Factory, which has sold out in advance.

5. Be sporty

Would you rather watch athletes or go get some exercise yourself?

▪ The Idaho Steelheads hockey team faces the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. Tickets are $12 to $40 at centurylinkarenaboise.com.

▪ Got a bike? Form a team of four to six participants and participate in Cranksgiving with Boise GreenBike, 1065 E. 34th St. The Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt, which starts at 11 a.m. (registration at 10 a.m.) Saturday, helps feed needy families. Get more information at facebook.com/CranksgivingBoise.