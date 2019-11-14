Treefort Music Fest reveals 123 bands coming to Boise next spring. That’s just a taste.

Treefort Music Fest is nudging up the volume ahead of its spring music and arts barrage, which typically features about 450 acts.

Last week, organizers revealed plans for Snowfort, a weekend bash Feb. 28-29 at Tamarack Resort in Donnelly.

And today, Treefort made its first artist announcement for the ninth annual festival March 25-29. Organizers unveiled 123 musical acts from 14 countries, which will perform at more than a dozen Downtown Boise venues.

Treefort has been “overwhelmed with interest from incredible artists from all over the globe,” festival director Eric Gilbert says.

Acts coming in 2020 include Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, Omar Apollo, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Larkin Poe, Peter Bjorn and John, Tennis, Magic Sword and more. The initial list is available at treefortmusicfest.com/lineup.

More than 30 participants at arts-related “forts” also have been announced. Comedians Irene Tu and Tom Thakkar are headed to Comedyfort. Celebrity chef Hugh Acheson and Boise chef Sarah Kelly will present a collaborative dinner at Foodfort. Writers Hanif Abdurraqib, Lydia Fitzpatrick and Julia Claiborne Johnson will be at Storyfort.

Five-day Treefort wristbands are available now for $210. Special Zipline wristbands are $385. Passes for festivalgoers under 21 are $125, and children 12 and under get in free.

Fort-specific tickets also are available; prices vary.

Online: treefortmusicfest.com.