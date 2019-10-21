After 8-year absence, Cirque du Soleil to return to Boise with new show, 6 performances

Cirque du Soleil will return to Boise next year with “Ovo” — a new high-flying entertainment spectacle.

The contemporary circus company will take over ExtraMile Arena for six colorful, eye-popping performances Feb. 27 through March 1, 2020.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo starting at $33 adult, $25 child. Family four-packs are available, as well as discounts for seniors, military and students. Tickets go on sale today to Club Cirque members. (Membership is free at cirqueclub.com.)

Based in Montreal, Cirque du Soleil last visited Idaho in 2012, when it rolled into Boise with 18 semi-trailers for a seven-show run of “Dralion.” “Ovo,” which means “egg” in Portuguese, will be a similarly massive production. The cast includes 52 performers from 14 countries. Acrobatic feats range from foot juggling and contortion to slackwire and aerial straps. A signature final act combines trampoline stunts, tumbling and rock climbing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After premiering in Montreal in 2009 as a big top show, “Ovo” was adapted into an arena tour in 2016. More than 6 million people have enjoyed it in 22 countries.

The “Ovo” story, according to a media release, “is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.”