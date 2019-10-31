5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Join Day of the Dead, swap skis, sip chocolate martinis

1. Embrace the cold

▪ The 69th annual Ski and Snowboard Swap plows into Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., from Friday through Sunday. Get rid of your old gear. Pick up sweet “new” (aka used) gear. Check in your stuff to sell from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Shop from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 on Friday, $3 on Saturday or Sunday. (Or bring a canned food donation Sunday for the Boise Rescue Mission and get in free.) Kids 11 and younger are free all three days. This swap is a benefit for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. Details: (208) 336-5295 or go to bbsef.org.

▪ More of a skating fan? The Idaho Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies in hockey action that starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday at CenturyLink Arena. This will be the Steelies’ only home game until Nov. 20. Grab tickets for $12 to $40 at Idahosteelheads.com.

2. See comedy

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ A British newspaper once wrote that “effortless charm lets her get away with murder.” But Canadian-American comedian DeAnne Smith won’t kill you. Unless you die of laughter. Geeky, raunchy and utterly irresistible, Smith connects with gay and straight crowds alike. “I love a queer audience, but those aren’t the only people I want to talk to,” she told The Daily Beast. Join Smith at 8 p.m. Friday at The Balcony Club, 150 N. 8th St. Tickets are $22 and $27.50 at TicketWeb.

▪ Craving more jokes? Los Angeles-based Shawn Pelofsky is back in Boise for four shows at Liquid Laughs, 405 S. 8th St. She performs at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 at liquidboise.com.

Self control? Leave it home if you’re headed to the annual Craft & Chocolate Affaire. Nampa Civic Center

3. Swim in chocolate

Holiday gift shopping — yeah, that’s it! That’s why you attend the 18th annual Craft and Chocolate Affaire at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. It’s not because of the 100-plus artisans with stacks of gourmet fudge, macaroons, chocolate pie and truffles — not to mention glasses of wine and (uh-oh) chocolate martinis. Some vendors sell nonchocolate wares, so buy a bar of soap or jewelry to lessen your sweet-tooth guilt. The Affaire runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entry is free, of course. More information: www.nampaciviccenter.com or (208) 468-5500.

4. Do Day of the Dead

Celebrate a Mexican holiday at JUMP. Dia de Muertos will take over Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St., from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event is free, open to all ages, and will unleash “an explosion of color and life-affirming joy, where revelers are invited to don makeup, enjoy live performances and film, participate in a processional parade and view offerings to lost loved ones.” Activities continue Saturday at the Idaho State Museum (admission charge applies), 610 Julia Davis Drive, where there will be a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 2 p.m. (Spanish), plus pan de muerto from Nueva Vida Bakery, face painting and hot chocolate donated from Open Table. A processional parade will leave the museum at 5 p.m. and head to JUMP to view altars created by local schools and other organizations. There also will be a free cultural significance panel at JUMP from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Information: jumpboise.org or history.idaho.gov/location/museum.

5. See live music

Highlights on the weekend concert calendar:

▪ Christian-pop duo For King & Country performs at 7 p.m. Friday at ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane. $22-$202. Ticketmaster.

▪ Idaho-raised singer-guitarist Jeff Crosby and his band, The Refugees, lead a two-night stand at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. Shows are at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $12. TicketWeb. $14 at the door.

▪ Singer-songwriter Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster headlines at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Olympic, 1009 Main St. $10. eventbrite.com. $12 at the door. Opening: Spencer Thomas, Heavy Diamond Ring.

▪ In the mood for real-deal jazz? Go see pianist Emmet Cohen’s trio featuring iconic soul-jazz saxophonist Houston Person at 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday at the Riverside Hotel’s Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. $22.50-$55. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.

▪ French DJ Madeon invades the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., at 8 p.m. Sunday. $25 general ($27 door), $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb.

▪ Veteran punk rock band Strung Out rocks at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Olympic, 1009 Main St. $18. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door. Opening: The Casualties, Dogs in the Fight.

▪ Brooklyn-based indie-rockers Bethlehem Steel roll into Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., on Sunday for an 8:30 p.m. show. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door.