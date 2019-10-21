‘With heavy hearts,’ Boise restaurant closes after 30-plus years. No more salad bar?

Say goodbye to pigging out at that all-you-can eat salad bar, Boise.

After more than 30 years of business, the Sizzler restaurant closed today at 459 N. Cole Road across from Boise Towne Square mall.

The reasons for shuttering include “increasing cost of operation, prolonged invasive road construction on Cole Road and expiration of the lease,” according to a media release.

“It has been our pleasure serving this community for three decades,” owner Buster Minshew said. “It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye.”

The Sizzler chain is a family restaurant known for its unlimited Craft Salad Bar, which has evolved considerably since its origin in the 1970s. You can order it by itself, but many customers also dine on steak and seafood entrees. Favorite options on the menu include Cheese Toast, Malibu Chicken and Rib Eye.

“We invented the salad bar,” Sizzler brags on its web site. “Now we’re raising it.” Sizzler/Facebook

Based in California, Sizzler has locations in several western states, plus one in Florida. In the Treasure Valley, Sizzler franchises are still open at 3380 N. Eagle Road in Meridian and at 501 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. There also are Idaho locations in Twin Falls and Pocatello.

Online: thesizz.com and sizzler.com.