Local beer and a burger? This Boise brewery just opened a new restaurant Downtown.

SHARE COPY LINK

Unless you hunt for brewskies off the beaten path, Edge Brewing Co. probably is an unfamiliar destination.

That’s about to change.

The brewery, which was founded in 2014 at 525 N. Steelhead Way, just opened a second brewpub last week in a high-visibility spot: Downtown Boise.

Serving hot food and cold beer, Edge is o a week at 205 N. 10th St., previously the short-lived home of Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi. The capacity is 120, including the banquet room and outdoor patio.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All brewing will continue to be done at the original Edge location, which cranked out about 1,500 barrels in 2018. The brewery’s most popular beer is Pugzilla IPA. (But now is the time of year to sip a malty Oktoberfest.)

Food is far from an afterthought at Edge. Entrees such the Over the Edge Burger ($14), Big Sexy Philly Cheesesteak ($12) and Five Cheese Baked Mac ($12) have helped increase restaurant sales by about 20 percent annually at the original brewpub, according to general manager and executive chef Tony Knipe.

“I don’t mean to brag,” he told the Statesman this summer. “But that menu is solid.”

Want to grab a bite or a pint? Hours at the Downtown restaurant are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be aware that late at night, food choices are pared down to a limited menu of appetizers.