Boise concert news: This will be the last show added to the Outlaw Field summer schedule

Here’s some good news for people who love bad news.

Outlaw Field just added another show to its schedule, but it’s expected to be the venue’s final concert announcement this summer.

Indie-rock band Modest Mouse will perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor music destination on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Ticketmaster for $42.50.

Formed in 1992, Modest Mouse stormed the mainstream in 2004 with its album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.” The catchy single “Float On” was nominated for a Grammy Award and permeated American culture. Other popular songs by Modest Mouse include “Ocean Breathes Salty” — also from the “Good News” album — and “Dashboard” from 2007’s “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank.”

Modest Mouse last visited Boise in 2017, when it headlined at Memorial Stadium. Three years before that, the group performed at Outlaw Field.

Other shows still to come this year at Outlaw Field include Lord Huron/Shakey Graves, The Piano Guys, Iration/Pepper, Josh Groban, Foreigner, Rufus du Sol and Dropkick Murphys/Clutch.