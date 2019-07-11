Pies on fries? Here’s where to find sweet deals, free food on National French Fry Day.

Idahoans never get tired of potatoes. The J.R. Simplot Co. held its first free Fry Day at JUMP in 2017. Its giant fryer can cook 2,000 pounds of fries an hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J.R. Simplot Co. held its first free Fry Day at JUMP in 2017. Its giant fryer can cook 2,000 pounds of fries an hour.

Thanks to marketing, there’s a day dedicated to just about every type of food. But if you live in Idaho, there’s one culinary celebration you simply can’t ignore.

National French Fry Day is Saturday, July 13.

Everywhere you look, sliced potatoes will sizzle with 375-degree goodness.

What? You claim to have the willpower to resist the temptations below? That there is salty talk!

▪ If you want totally free fries, head to the third annual Free Fry Day at the J.R. Simplot Company Headquarters/JUMP campus, 1000 W. Myrtle St. This outdoor party is one day before actual National French Fry Day. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and is part of the bicycle-oriented Twilight Trifecta at JUMP. There will be tons of fries served, along with complimentary beef sliders. You’ll be able to buy beer and other beverages to wash everything down. Boise Rock School will supply live entertainment, and there will be activities for kids. Bring canned food for The Idaho Foodbank, if you have some to donate. Either way, you’ll be able to buy #Frydaho shirts for a $15 donation to the Foodbank.

Getting back to events July 13 ...

▪ The sweetest fry deal, literally, is at Shari’s restaurants. From 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, $1 gets you a slice of Shari’s pie served on top of a basket of hot fries. No other purchase necessary. The regular price of this would be about $8.99 ($4.99 for the fries, $3.99 for the pie). Shari’s says its fries are “long-cut, twice-fried for extra crispiness and flavor, and made of russet potatoes grown in Washington and Idaho on a co-op of small family farms.” There will be 18 pie flavors to choose from, but the Northwest chain recommends you go with Marionberry Cheese Pie. It includes “a thick, juicy layer of marionberry compote made from whole local marionberries grown in Oregon and picked at their peak of ripeness for extra sweetness, a layer of sweet baker’s cream cheese, and a sweet, honey graham cracker crust.” Locations: 8521 W. Franklin Road in Boise, 8121 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City, 895 S. Progress in Meridian and 1807 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa.

▪ Good Burger restaurants will give out a free large fries with any order Saturday. This fast-food joint claims to have the best fries in Idaho. (They’re breaded, too, which will stir up controversy among fry nerds.) Good Burger has three locations: 1003 W. Main St., 350 N. Milwaukee St. (at the Boise Towne Square food court) and 7609 W. Overland Road (at Chow Public Market and Eatery at the Boise Spectrum).





Here’s what Gyro Shack is giving out on National French Fry Day. Gyro Shack

▪ Gyro Shack is handing out a free regular fry order with any purchase Saturday. Treasure Valley locations offering the promotion include 777 W. Main St. and 6871 W. Overland Road in Boise, 1050 E. Fairview Ave. and 5038 N. Linder Road in Meridian, 1866 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa and 2110 Blaine St. in Caldwell. It’s worth noting that Gyro Shack also now serves Greek Fries and Loaded Fries.

▪ Boise Fry Company is offering excellent fry discounts. You’ll be able to get a small russet fry, any cut, for $1 on Saturday. Or grab a large order for $2. (Normal prices are $3.25 small, $4.60 large). Salt and sauces are free, of course. Locations: 204 N. Capitol Blvd., 3083 S. Bown Way and 6944 W. State St. in Boise, 2020 E. Overland Road in Meridian and 224 12th Ave. S. in Nampa.





