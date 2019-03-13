The best fries in Idaho? Salty talk! Get a free large order at 3 new Boise restaurants

Good Burger founder Nicholas Jones believes his french fries cook the competition.
“We’ve got phenomenal fries,” he says. “I think the best fries in Idaho.”
How confident is he? All three Good Burger fast-food restaurants in Boise will give away free large orders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
No strings attached. (Or shoestring potatoes. These are standard-cut fries.)
The offer is limited to one free large per customer. No purchase necessary. But if you do decide to spend a little money on a hamburger or Coke, Good Burger will do some good with it. For every $10 in gross sales, $1 will be donated and split between nonprofit Create Common Good and Happy Day Brands, which plans to give its portion to The Idaho Foodbank.
Jones wants to make Free Fry Day an annual event. So take it easy, Boise Fry Co. diehards. We see you loading your spud guns over Good Burger’s “best fries” claim. But let’s toss one more little detail into the fryer: Good Burger uses batter in its recipe. Much like breaded buffalo wings, battered fries have the potential to plunge purists into salty debate.
It’s a fact that everything tastes better free. But are Good Burger’s fries really gold-medal contenders in the Gem State?
“I may be biased on the fries,” Jones says, “but everybody comes and they bite into the fries, and they’re, like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ ”
“The reason I engineered this special fry is because that’s the way I think a fry should be. In my view, perfect. We’ve got our own specific fry sauce that people use to dip the fries in. It’s our proprietary sauce that we made in house, and it just couples with them perfectly.”
(Yes, the sauce will be free Sunday, too.)
Free Fry Day will help promote Good Burger’s new flagship restaurant, which opens Friday, March 15, at 1003 W. Main St. in Downtown Boise. It shares space with The Drop, a self-serve beer bar with 20 taps.
Good Burger’s other two locations both opened in the past year — a food court restaurant at Boise Towne Square and a small counter at Chow Public Market and Eatery at the Boise Spectrum.
This spring, two more Good Burger stores are slated to appear: A full-size Meridian restaurant with The Drop at 3143 E. Magic View Drive near St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, and a Boise drive-thru at 10889 W. Fairview Ave. (formerly Zimm’s Burger Stache).
“The rapid growth is driven just by success,” says Jones, who also owns Chow Public Market. “People are really, really liking it.”
▪ Online: itsagoodburger.com, @itsagoodburger.
