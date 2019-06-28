5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Have fun. Sip a beer. The weather is Sublime.

Going to a Ford Idaho Center concert? Here’s what you need to know. Andrew Luther, general manager at the Ford Idaho Center, offers advice on getting tickets, and entering the arena and amphitheater smoothly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andrew Luther, general manager at the Ford Idaho Center, offers advice on getting tickets, and entering the arena and amphitheater smoothly.

1. Rock out and chill

Laid-back SoCal reggae-rockers Sublime with Rome headline a concert at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater tonight. Could this mild weather be any cooler? (Actually, it might be a tiny bit brisk by the end of the show.) Fans are guaranteed a chill evening with opener Common Kings setting the mood. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert are $48.50 at the gate.

2. Sip some brews

Did you mark your beer calendar? It’s party weekend. Crooked Fence Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary at the brewery’s new Garden City location from 3 to 10 p.m. today. Drink beer at a parking lot party with games and prizes. ... On Saturday, PreFunk Beer Bar is celebrating six years of business in Boise. ... And it’s the last weekend of Funk Fest IX at Bittercreek Alehouse in Downtown Boise. If you’re a fan of wild and sour beers, there are a gazillion interesting choices on tap. The final day of this event is Sunday. (Yo, beer geeks: Hill Farmstead Arthur and Jester King SPON were still pouring when I published this.)

3. Gleam the cube

Yeah, baby. Give me props for the Christian Slater ‘80s reference. No? Fine, but you should still watch skateboarders tear it up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Rhodes Skate Park, 1555 W. Front St. Top athletes in men’s and women’s skateboarding and BMX will show their stuff at the Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier. It’s free to watch.

4. Have some laughs

Craft Brewers of Boise, 420 N. Orchared St., is hosting its first Stand-Up Boise event, which features comedians from all over the United States. It continues tonight and Saturday with a surprisingly large number of comedians. Plus, advance tickets are only $5.

5. Play ball

Boise Hawks baseball is a blast. Unfortunately, it gets crazy-hot at games late in the summer. So now’s the time to enjoy a ballpark frank at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. The Hawks take on the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at 7:15 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Tonight’s entertainment includes fireworks afterward.