Idaho to become midget wrestling mecca during 6-town tour. I’m short on details, Boise.

Promising to “shock and delight,” Extreme Midget Wrestling will visit multiple Idaho towns this summer. Extreme Midget Wrestling

When midget wrestling invaded Boise twice in 2008, I wrote that the shows had “scampered” into our city.

I shall refrain from such snicker-laced language now, 11 politically corrected years later.

It’s gonna be a tall order, though.

After all, this isn’t just midget wrestling returning to Boise. It’s EXTREME Midget Wrestling. The tour is coming to the Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Extreme Midget Wrestling promises “full tilt ... midget mayhem.” The show has hyped itself as “midgets vs. dwarfs in an all-out pro wrestling war.”

“Extreme Midget Wrestling will shock and delight you,” the tour promises.

Love it? Loathe it? Either way, better get used to it. Idaho is about to become a midget wrestling mecca. Extreme Midget Wrestling has scheduled SIX stops in the Gem State. Along with Boise, the tour will invade Shooter’s Tavern in American Falls on July 11, Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on July 12, Marilyn’s Bar in Twin Falls on July 17, Bedroom Goldmine Bar in Murray on 19, and Rants & Raves Brewery Taphouse in Riggins on July 20.

How many wrestlers will tangle in Boise on that glorious Saturday night? Curious about specifics, I emailed the company behind the tour.

No response. Actually, I’m OK with being short on details. Imagining a night of Extreme Midget Wrestling probably is better than knowing how ridiculous it actually will be. That said, certain kids and adults undoubtedly will be thrilled by the spectacle of 4-foot wrestlers doing flips and smashing folding chairs over each other’s heads. The Boise show will be an all-ages event. Tickets are available now for $20 to $50. (The VIP price even includes a “selfie with the midgets.”)

There’s no reason to think these athletes won’t be fun and friendly. According to a Facebook review, anyone can get a photo taken with a wrestler for $5.

But the real show might come afterward. Back in 2008, when Half-Pint Brawlers: A Night of Midget Wrestling rolled into The Big Easy (now called Knitting Factory), the party was backstage. Spearmint Rhino dancers hung out with the wrestlers.

When it comes to little-people entertainment, this city has history. Boise-born Bridget the Midget, who became a porn star, returned in 2006 to perform at a now-defunct topless club on State Street called Night Moves.

In a phone conversation prior to her two-night Boise homecoming, Bridget (real name Bridget Powers) told me that she didn’t mind if people laughed at her “very burlesque” stripping act. “I know I’m pretty,” she said. “I look good! ... You get tired of seeing naked girls, so it’s something different. (It’s like), ‘This is cool. I’ve seen about 50 naked girls and one hot naked midget!’ “

(That said, her 3-foot-10 height created challenges that other adult entertainers did not face. “For me, lap dancing is like climbing a mountain,” Bridget the Midget told me.)

Ultimately, you can’t blame the Extreme Midget Wrestling performers for wanting to earn a living.

For them, it’s a struggle just to put food on the table, right?

Dang! I promised I wouldn’t write stuff like that. Yeah, we all knew I’d come up short.

Online: extrememidgetwrestling.com.