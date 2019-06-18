Fast-growing Colorado chain plans 3 Idaho restaurants. The first opens in Boise soon.

How to pronounce ‘Açai’ Sophia Cummings, owner of Rio Acai Bowls in Fresno, California, explains how to say "acai." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sophia Cummings, owner of Rio Acai Bowls in Fresno, California, explains how to say "acai."

It’s not easy to eat healthy in this fast-paced world.

Unless you’re in a Rush.

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based chain, plans to open its first Idaho restaurant this fall at 1774 W. State St. in Boise. Focusing on grab-and-go meals, the strip-mall store will feature fruit bowls topped with granola and honey, plus smoothies.

Idaho natives Heidi and Nate Myers, the local franchisees, have signed on to open at least two more Boise-area locations in the future, according to a media release.

“Rush Bowls is experiencing rapid growth,” company founder and CEO Andrew Pudalov said in the release. “Boise — a growing, vibrant community — is a natural fit for the brand.”

Rush Bowls “offers meals crafted from all-natural fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle,” according to the release. “Customers can choose from over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado.”

Founded in 2004, Rush Bowls has “more than 112 restaurants in various stages of development across 21 states and Canada.”

“Over the past 15 years, Rush Bowls has cultivated a loyal following with its menu, specializing in healthy, all-natural, fruit-blended meals-in-a-bowl for those on the go. Bowls are also available in vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy free options, and anything can be custom-made to cater to any and all dietary needs.”

Taking over a former hair salon space, the Boise restaurant will be 1,400 square feet. With limited seating, most of Rush Bowls’ fast-casual business will focus on orders to-go.

Online: rushbowls.com.