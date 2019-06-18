Ice cream and alcohol? Mmm. Expanding Boise shop opens 2nd full-size location this week.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise At a soft opening July 9, 2017, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The STIL at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a soft opening July 9, 2017, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The STIL at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Since opening Downtown two years ago, The STIL has earned a reputation as an undeniably cool operation.

Serving crazy-delicious flavors — including booze-infused choices — the ice cream parlor quickly drew national attention. The STIL (short for “The Sweetest Things In Life”) has been highlighted in USA Today and the Boston Globe. Earlier this month, website Eater proclaimed it one of “The 25 Essential Restaurants in Boise.”

Unsurprisingly, expansion plans were crafted. On Wednesday, June 19, The STIL will open its second full-size ice cream parlor — at 3724 S. Eckert Road, next door to Lucky 13 Pizza at Harris Ranch. The 1,500-square-foot shop will share a building with Lost Shack by Lost Grove Brewing and Sushi Shack, a beer bar and restaurant slated to open this fall.

Southeast Boiseans now can enjoy decadent STIL ice cream such as Phat Mints (chocolate and fresh mint), Southern Porch (sweet tea) and Breakfast in Bed (maple bacon).

Select flavors, such as Honey Bourbon — deemed “exquisite” by the Boston Globe — are infused with liquor. (Customers must be 21 or older to order them.) The STIL also offers beer, wine and espresso pairings.

Alcohol and ice cream? It’s an attention getter, especially if you’re trying to convince a beer snob to go out for dessert. But it’s not what lures the majority of customers to the family-friendly business. Dairy-free and vegan ice cream options are sold at The STIL, too.

“The booze-infused, and the alcohol pairings, are just a small part of what we do,” co-owner Kasey Allen told the Statesman earlier this year. “The majority of people who come into our Downtown store come just for the ice cream part of it.”

Still, “the floats and the alcohol pairings aspect of the concept definitely is a draw,” he said. “And I think people have responded really positively to it.”

Here’s a plan that should get plenty of thumbs-up reactions: Crush a pizza at Lucky 13, then visit The STIL for dessert — and maybe a nightcap.

The new STIL shop isn’t its first expansion. In early 2019, a mini-location was launched inside Chow Public Market & Eatery at the Boise Spectrum. It’s no longer operating. Instead, pre-packed scoops of STIL ice cream are sold at the market.

But the new Harris Ranch shop will have everything that makes the original location at 786 W. Broad St. so popular.

“We’ve done really well with our Downtown store,” Allen said, “so we’re really excited to be able to bring the concept to other parts of the Treasure Valley, and Boise specifically.”

▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Online: ilovethestil.com.