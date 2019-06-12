Website crowns ’The 25 essential restaurants in Boise.’ Try not to lose your appetite.

Another pizza joint? You bet. And The Wylder stands out from the crowd The Wylder, which opened just down the sidewalk from Boise Brewing, is a cut above other pizza joints. It features a crispy sourdough crust with signature toppings, and is located in The Fowler, a new mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Boise Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wylder, which opened just down the sidewalk from Boise Brewing, is a cut above other pizza joints. It features a crispy sourdough crust with signature toppings, and is located in The Fowler, a new mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Boise

Grab a bottle of Pepto. And a stiff cocktail.





Now you’re ready to digest “The 25 Essential Restaurants in Boise,” a lofty new listicle from food website Eater.

Jaw-dropping omissions and a few eyebrow-raising picks irritate more than the stomach lining.

The word “essential” means “totally necessary.” Like, “super important.” So Boise food culture and history take precedence over the latest shiny thing to open Downtown, right?





Not at Eater.

Having penned a few flawed Boise listicles myself, I get it: Every troll has a screeching opinion about what belongs and what doesn’t. And plenty of deserving Boise restaurants made the cut.

Still, where’s the beef here? How did Chandlers Steakhouse, the sixth most romantic restaurant in the nation, get ostracized? Perhaps there just wasn’t enough space for Chandlers after hyping corporate fine-dining destination Trillium at The Grove Hotel as a Boise “essential”? (Go get that $28 shrimp mac ‘n’ cheese, though. Good stuff.)

Every Boisean knows about Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro. It’s been a Downtown institution for 20 years. The talking heads on ESPN even gave the place a shout-out on national TV in 2018.

Eater be like, “Sorry, never heard of it! Too busy hyping new sandwich shops and ice cream parlors!”

Thankfully, Idaho’s iconic finger steaks do get mentioned — in a freaking caption for Bittercreek Alehouse. (Eater says that Bittercreek’s brand-new sister establishment, Diablo & Sons — a cocktail lounge next door — also is an essential Boise restaurant.)

Don’t get me wrong. Bittercreek serves excellent brewpub cuisine. But longstanding Westside Drive In would have been the obvious way to plug our beloved finger steaks. Didn’t chef Lou Aaron travel to a national food festival in 2017, as our state representative, to make Idaho’s special dish? Westside has been featured on Food Network, too.

Westside? Welcome to Eater’s bad side. No soup for you!

At least Boise Fry Co. got a nod. That’s a nice proletariat touch. After all, Idaho is famous for its taters. But forgetting to highlight BFC’s decadent Bourgeois Fries, which are cooked in duck fat and garnished with truffle salt? Borderline criminal.

Listicles are made to be massacred. It’s fun. Besides, any press is good press for the growing dining scene in Boise. (And, um, Eagle. Caci Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill must be surprised to be on the Boise list.) Proclaiming “The 25 Essential Boise Restaurants” is a tough cookie, no matter how it’s crumbled.

Still, it’s so depressing when you consider that a nearby Idaho town with a population of 1,500 has more than half as many essential restaurants as Boise.

Yep, Eater published “The 13 Essential Sun Valley Restaurants” on the very same day as the Boise listicle. Have at it, Ketchum kids.