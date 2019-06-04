Meridian restaurant closes after 5 years of doing things ‘a little differently’

Where’s the beef? Not in this plant-based burger that ‘bleeds’ A butcher, a cardiologist, a vegan and a technology reporter try the Impossible Burger, a plant-based hamburger that “bleeds,” made by Silicon Valley start-up Impossible Foods. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A butcher, a cardiologist, a vegan and a technology reporter try the Impossible Burger, a plant-based hamburger that “bleeds,” made by Silicon Valley start-up Impossible Foods.

After half a decade of build-your-own burger bliss, The Counter closed Sunday.

A note has been posted on the door of the California-based chain restaurant.

“The Counter Custom Burgers is closing this location and moving from The Village,” the message says. “... Stay tuned to our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for information regarding the store closure and the future location in the Treasure Valley. Parties interested in franchising The Counter in Idaho should send a message to meridian@thecounter.com.”

Local co-owner John Hess opened the restaurant at 3505 E. Monarch Sky Way with his wife, Traci, in 2014. In a phone interview Tuesday, he described the upscale hamburger joint as “a mom and pop operation.” The hope is that a new Idaho franchisee will replace them in the Boise market in the next year, Hess said.

The Counter operates corporate and franchise stores in the United States and abroad. In addition to serving signature gourmet burgers, The Counter allows customers to create their own with seemingly endless combinations of ingredients.

It’s called The Official Counter Burger with antibiotic-free beef. Try it with sweet potato fries and a Nutella pretzel shake perhaps? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

An Idaho Statesman review in 2016 said The Counter did things “a little differently.”

“Would you like some grilled veggie skewers with that shake? How about a kale salad with your burger? ... The Counter dishes up nearly 20 different kinds of burgers — all-natural beef, bison, turkey and chicken offered in one-third- and half-pound sizes — ranging from classic American renditions to more hybrid burgers with a serious attitude.”

Online: thecounter.com.