Guess what concert is coming to Outlaw Field in Boise this summer? It’s a Girls thing.

Outlaw Field already has a “guy” thing this summer — The Piano Guys will perform a concert at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s outdoor venue.
So it only seems fair: Bring on the Indigo Girls.
The folk-rock duo will perform Wednesday, June 19. Tickets go on sale at noon March 22 for $39 general-admission lawn at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766.
The Indigo Girls, who released their first album in 1987, last performed in Boise in 2016. The duo — Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — sold out a show in advance at the Egyptian Theatre.
They’re best known for late ‘80s and early ‘90s hits such as “Closer to Fine,” “Hammer and Nail,” “Galileo” and “Shame on You.”
Doors to the concert will open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
By the way, expect another Outlaw Field concert announcement Monday morning. Hint: It’s gonna make you sweat.
