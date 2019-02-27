5 Things to Do This Weekend: Do St. Pat’s Day early, get lit, hang with Joe Rogan’s bro

1. Do St. Patrick’s Day early
St. Paddy’s Day lands with a thud on a Sunday this year — March 17. Why not choose a more forgiving night to overindulge, er ... celebrate responsibly? Like this Saturday? You won’t find better hosts than the Young Dubliners, who will rock the Revolution Center in Garden City. The high-energy, L.A.-based band has treated Idaho like a second home since the mid-1990s. With advance tickets to this show costing just $15, it feels like old times! Grab a pair at Ticketfly. Opening acts Guess When Celtic Rock and Cliff Miller Music kick music off at 8 p.m.
2. Get lit
If you have children (or not), you’ve gotta check out Illumibrate, a free, family-friendly eruption of light and color at JUMP. Festival highlights include interactive light sculpture, a silent disco, a sensory garden, photo booths, community art installations, music, pop-up performances and food trucks. You are guaranteed to be stimulated and entertained. Illumibrate runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
3. Hang with Rogan’s bro
Are you a fan of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast? Then you probably know about Andrew Santino. The stand-up comedian and actor is a recurring guest. Or maybe you saw Santino on Showtime’s dramedy “I’m Dying Up Here.” Either way, Santino has been blowing up in recent years, and Liquid Laughs in Boise landing him is a legit big deal. (Also a huge comedian deal? Trevor Noah of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is performing at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday night. But tickets are sold out.) You can still buy tickets to see Santino at Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., at 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They cost $20 in advance at liquidboise.com.
4. Think outdoors
What is the Idaho Sportsman Show? Here’s the scoop from the Expo Idaho website: “Guides, outfitters, and sportsmen of all stripes converge here for a gear-filled good time. With tips on fishing, hunting, elk calling, and more, there’s plenty to do for those who chase the call of the wild. There’s even stuff for the kids with an archery shoot, live trout pond, and other fun things to hunt out.” It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Prices: $5 general, $4 senior, free for kids 12 and younger.
5. Wolf down indie tunes
Wolf Parade hails from Canada, but indie-rock fans in the Pacific Northwest have a special fondness for the band. The group was signed to Sub Pop Records by Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse back in the day, and if you live in Seattle or Portland, you are legally required to worship 2005’s album “Apologies to the Queen Mary.” Wolf Parade will rock Saturday night at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. Tickets are $22 at TicketWeb or the door. CMMNWLTH opens at 8:30 p.m.
